Revitalizing Indian Heritage: Strategies to Boost GDP Contribution from Tourism

India's tourism sector, currently contributing a modest 5% to the nation's GDP, demands targeted strategies to scale up its economic influence, as noted by Dr. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism. He spoke at the 11th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), highlighting the gap between India and countries like Thailand and Turkey, where tourism contributes 23% and 11% respectively to their GDP.

Dr. Billa pinpointed several strategies crucial for boosting tourism's GDP share. These include decongesting popular tourist sites, creating new destinations, improving air connectivity to key markets, and making hotels more appealing to both leisure and business travelers. Further, he stressed the importance of states enhancing the Ease of Doing Business to attract investments.

The call to action extends to improving the visitor experience at heritage sites through collaborative efforts between the Archaeological Survey of India and the Ministry of Tourism. Adding fine dining, entertainment, and other amenities, along with promoting livelihoods around these sites and fast-tracking conservation projects, were also advocated. Sustainable preservation techniques were championed by Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur, aligning with the annual convention's theme, 'Revitalizing Indian Heritage'.

