Left Menu

Revitalizing Indian Heritage: Strategies to Boost GDP Contribution from Tourism

India’s tourism sector, contributing only 5% to the country's GDP, needs targeted strategies to match the success of countries like Thailand and Turkey. Dr. Suman Billa emphasizes decongesting popular sites, developing new destinations, and enhancing visitor experiences. Enhancing air connectivity and investment-friendly policies are essential as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:10 IST
Revitalizing Indian Heritage: Strategies to Boost GDP Contribution from Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tourism sector, currently contributing a modest 5% to the nation's GDP, demands targeted strategies to scale up its economic influence, as noted by Dr. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism. He spoke at the 11th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), highlighting the gap between India and countries like Thailand and Turkey, where tourism contributes 23% and 11% respectively to their GDP.

Dr. Billa pinpointed several strategies crucial for boosting tourism's GDP share. These include decongesting popular tourist sites, creating new destinations, improving air connectivity to key markets, and making hotels more appealing to both leisure and business travelers. Further, he stressed the importance of states enhancing the Ease of Doing Business to attract investments.

The call to action extends to improving the visitor experience at heritage sites through collaborative efforts between the Archaeological Survey of India and the Ministry of Tourism. Adding fine dining, entertainment, and other amenities, along with promoting livelihoods around these sites and fast-tracking conservation projects, were also advocated. Sustainable preservation techniques were championed by Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur, aligning with the annual convention's theme, 'Revitalizing Indian Heritage'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024