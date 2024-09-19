Left Menu

Sambalpuri Singer Ruksana Bano Dies Amidst Allegations of Poisoning

Sambalpuri singer Ruksana Bano died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar while being treated for Scrub Typhus, though the cause of death remains undisclosed. Her family alleges she was poisoned by a rival singer. Reports suggest she had received threats beforehand, and her condition deteriorated rapidly after consuming juice during a shoot.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:31 IST
Popular Sambalpuri singer Ruksana Bano has passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she was undergoing treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

The 27-year-old singer was being treated for Scrub Typhus, but the hospital has not yet disclosed the official cause of her death, which occurred on Wednesday night.

Her mother and sister have alleged foul play, accusing a rival singer from western Odisha of poisoning Ruksana. They cited previous threats but did not disclose the rival's identity.

Ruksana reportedly fell ill approximately 15 days ago during a shoot in Bolangir after consuming a juice. Her initial treatment took place in Bhawanipatna on August 27.

After preliminary care, she was transferred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir, and later to a private hospital in Bargarh due to worsening health. Eventually, she was taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as her condition did not improve, according to her sister, Ruby Bano, speaking to reporters.

Adding to the controversy, the deceased's mother released a video reiterating the poisoning allegation, which has since gone viral on social media.

