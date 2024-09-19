Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures Introduced at Munich's Oktoberfest

In response to a recent knife attack in Solingen, the world's largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is implementing hand-held metal detectors and increasing steward numbers. The festival, featuring top German brewers and Bavarian traditions, will also continue bag checks, pat downs, and police monitoring to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:01 IST
Enhanced Security Measures Introduced at Munich's Oktoberfest
  • Country:
  • Germany

In the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen, the world's largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is stepping up security measures this year. Organizers are introducing hand-held metal detectors to screen for weapons and increasing the number of stewards on site.

The festival, held annually at Munich's Theresienwiese, will mark its 189th iteration with a two-week celebration. Attendees can expect the usual fare from German brewers like Paulaner, Spatenbraeu, and Loewenbraeu, along with Bavarian live music, traditional attire, and pretzels.

München's police will conduct bag checks and pat downs at entry points, continuing their vigilance against weapon possession. 'Bringing your hunting knife for show is a terrible idea and could result in hefty fines,' warned police spokesman Andreas Franken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024