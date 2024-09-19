Enhanced Security Measures Introduced at Munich's Oktoberfest

In the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen, the world's largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is stepping up security measures this year. Organizers are introducing hand-held metal detectors to screen for weapons and increasing the number of stewards on site.

The festival, held annually at Munich's Theresienwiese, will mark its 189th iteration with a two-week celebration. Attendees can expect the usual fare from German brewers like Paulaner, Spatenbraeu, and Loewenbraeu, along with Bavarian live music, traditional attire, and pretzels.

München's police will conduct bag checks and pat downs at entry points, continuing their vigilance against weapon possession. 'Bringing your hunting knife for show is a terrible idea and could result in hefty fines,' warned police spokesman Andreas Franken.

