Enhanced Security Measures Introduced at Munich's Oktoberfest
In response to a recent knife attack in Solingen, the world's largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is implementing hand-held metal detectors and increasing steward numbers. The festival, featuring top German brewers and Bavarian traditions, will also continue bag checks, pat downs, and police monitoring to ensure safety.
- Country:
- Germany
In the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen, the world's largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is stepping up security measures this year. Organizers are introducing hand-held metal detectors to screen for weapons and increasing the number of stewards on site.
The festival, held annually at Munich's Theresienwiese, will mark its 189th iteration with a two-week celebration. Attendees can expect the usual fare from German brewers like Paulaner, Spatenbraeu, and Loewenbraeu, along with Bavarian live music, traditional attire, and pretzels.
München's police will conduct bag checks and pat downs at entry points, continuing their vigilance against weapon possession. 'Bringing your hunting knife for show is a terrible idea and could result in hefty fines,' warned police spokesman Andreas Franken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fatal Police Shooting Near Israeli Consulate and Nazi History Museum in Munich
18-Year-Old Gunman Identified in Munich Shooting
New Direct Flight from Munich to Joburg Launched to Boost Gauteng’s Economy
Gunman Fatally Shot Near Israeli Consulate in Munich
Shots Fired Near Munich's Israeli Consulate and Nazi-Era Museum