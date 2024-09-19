Ella Purnell's Dark Turn in Revenge Thriller 'Sweetpea'

Actress Ella Purnell is diving into a daring dark role with the forthcoming Sky and Starz series 'Sweetpea'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-episode British revenge thriller shadows Rhiannon Lewis, portrayed by Purnell, a quiet woman frequently overlooked by others, who gradually develops a thirst for murder.

'The series fundamentally revolves around a woman finally discovering her voice through a uniquely dark and comedic approach,' states the show's logline. The trailer spotlights Purnell's character expressing her frustration, revealing, 'Sometimes I make a list of people who make me feel invisible. Sometimes I make a list of people I'd love to kill,' naming 'Donna in the mini market who is never happy to help, Norman from work for failing to acknowledge my potential,' and 'Julia Blenkinsopp, the bully who ruined my life.'

Sweetpea, adapted from C.J. Skuse's novel, features a talented lineup including Nicole Lecky as Julia, Jon Pointing as Craig, Calam Lynch as AJ, Leah Harvey as Marina, Jeremy Swift as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff. The series's executive producer and writer Kirstie Swain collaborates with Krissie Ducker, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim. Ella Jones directs and also serves as an executive producer alongside Manpreet Dosanjh for Sky Studios, Patrick Walters for Fanboy, and Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman for See-Saw Films. Purnell adds to her roles by being an executive producer, with Zorana Piggott as the series producer.

'Sweetpea' is scheduled to premiere on Starz on Thursday, October 10, followed by the rest of the season airing on Fridays.

(With inputs from agencies.)