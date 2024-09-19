Left Menu

Wagon Overturns in Wisconsin Orchard, Injuring Children During Field Trip

About 25 children and adults sustained injuries when a wagon overturned at a Wisconsin apple orchard during a field trip. The tractor-pulled wagon rolled over while going downhill, causing three critical injuries and five serious ones. The incident involved elementary school children from Eau Claire.

About 25 children and adults were injured on Wednesday when a wagon carrying them overturned at a western Wisconsin apple orchard.

The children, parents, and chaperones were on a field trip to the orchard in Lafayette when one of two wagons being pulled by a tractor turned sideways and rolled over, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes told reporters. Hakes said the tractor was travelling at a low speed when the wagon rolled over while going downhill.

Three people suffered critical injuries, while injuries to five others were considered serious. Authorities didn't say how many of the injured were children.

The elementary school-age children attend a school in Eau Claire. Lafayette is northeast of Eau Claire.

