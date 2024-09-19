Wagon Overturns in Wisconsin Orchard, Injuring Children During Field Trip

About 25 children and adults were injured on Wednesday when a wagon carrying them overturned at a western Wisconsin apple orchard.

The children, parents, and chaperones were on a field trip to the orchard in Lafayette when one of two wagons being pulled by a tractor turned sideways and rolled over, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes told reporters. Hakes said the tractor was travelling at a low speed when the wagon rolled over while going downhill.

Three people suffered critical injuries, while injuries to five others were considered serious. Authorities didn't say how many of the injured were children.

The elementary school-age children attend a school in Eau Claire. Lafayette is northeast of Eau Claire.

