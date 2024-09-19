Mumbai Actress Seeks AP Government Protection Amid Harassment Allegations
A Mumbai-based actress met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha seeking protection after allegedly facing harassment from the former YSRCP government. She called for the arrest of YSRCP leader Vidyasagar and expressed hope that the TDP-led NDA government would rectify injustices. Three senior IPS officers were recently suspended for their role in her harassment.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing appeal for safety, a Mumbai-based actress met with Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, citing harassment by the previous YSRCP administration. She demanded the arrest of Vidyasagar, a YSRCP leader, and called for protection after her family's courageous battle against him.
During her briefing to the media at the Secretariat, the actress highlighted the threats faced by her family due to their legal actions. She expressed gratitude to Anitha for her attentive response and commitment to addressing the grievances inflicted under the YSRCP regime.
The actress voiced confidence that the TDP-led NDA government would rectify the injustices endured. This comes in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh government suspending three senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in her harassment and pressing her to drop charges against a top corporate executive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Closes Anticipatory Bail Plea of Director Ranjith Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Government School Teacher Booked for Sexual Harassment of Minor in Shimla
Karnataka Film Pros Demand Judge-Led Panel to Tackle Sexual Harassment
Film Professionals Demand Committee for Sexual Harassment Issues in Kannada Film Industry
Calcutta High Court Orders Probe Into Cyber Harassment Posts