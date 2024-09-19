Mumbai Actress Seeks AP Government Protection Amid Harassment Allegations

In a pressing appeal for safety, a Mumbai-based actress met with Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, citing harassment by the previous YSRCP administration. She demanded the arrest of Vidyasagar, a YSRCP leader, and called for protection after her family's courageous battle against him.

During her briefing to the media at the Secretariat, the actress highlighted the threats faced by her family due to their legal actions. She expressed gratitude to Anitha for her attentive response and commitment to addressing the grievances inflicted under the YSRCP regime.

The actress voiced confidence that the TDP-led NDA government would rectify the injustices endured. This comes in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh government suspending three senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in her harassment and pressing her to drop charges against a top corporate executive.

(With inputs from agencies.)