'Labour Chowks Deserted Ahead of Elections: The Rise of 'Paid Crowds' at Political Rallies'

Labour chowks in Gurugram, usually bustling with construction workers, are now empty as labourers find a more lucrative alternative: attending political rallies. With the Haryana assembly elections around the corner, political parties are hiring these workers as 'paid crowds', offering them wages equivalent to a day's hard work.

"Most parties and candidates need crowds. The job is less taxing and offers the same pay—Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per rally," said Sundar, a labourer from Bihar. His wife, who works as a domestic help, also attends the rallies despite facing difficulties in getting leaves.

Mohan, another labourer, mentioned that construction work is seasonal and affected by rains and festivals. "This is the first time I will vote in Gurugram. Attending rallies fills the gap left by irregular construction work," he added. Political party workers confirmed the practice of hiring crowds, emphasizing the need for a show of strength, especially when senior leaders visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)