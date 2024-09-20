Indian Adaptation of 'The Night Manager' Nominated for International Emmy

The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager', starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, has garnered a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

This series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is the sole Indian entry among 14 categories announced in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. It is adapted from John le Carré's novel and the British series featuring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman. India's 'The Night Manager' will compete with France's 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' (Drops of God), Australia's 'The Newsreader - Season 2', and Argentina's 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido' season two.

Anil Kapoor, who played antagonist Shelly Rungta, expressed his excitement over the nomination, seeing it as validation for hard work. The International Emmys will be hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das on November 25 in New York.

