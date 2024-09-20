Left Menu

Prada and Armani Shine at Milan Fashion Week with Bold Innovations

Prada and Giorgio Armani showcased their Spring-Summer 2025 collections at Milan Fashion Week. Prada's 'Infinite Present' featured skirts suspended from belts and oversized glasses, while Giorgio Armani’s 'Future Perfect' offered fluid suits and shining evening gowns. Both collections embraced a balance of masculine and feminine elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 02:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian fashion house Prada made a statement at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday with its Spring-Summer 2025 collection. The 'Infinite Present' show featured skirts hanging from belts, oversized lenses, and topless hats. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons opened with a floral frock, followed by a black dress with metallic rings.

Giorgio Armani introduced his 'Future Perfect' line at the same event, presenting soft, fluid looks. The veteran designer's collection featured suits, jackets, skirts, and outerwear for both men and women. The show notes highlighted Armani's balance of masculine and feminine styles, using a palette of beige, grey, sage, and pink.

The collections drew attention for their bold designs and cohesive themes. Prada emphasized distortion and innovation, while Armani focused on freedom and irony, staying true to his signature style. Both shows received high acclaim, setting a high bar for future fashion events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

