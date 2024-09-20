Left Menu

Indian Adaptation of 'The Night Manager' Nominated for International Emmy

'The Night Manager', starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, has been nominated for the 2024 International Emmy Awards in the drama series category. Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, it is the sole Indian entry and will compete against shows from France, Australia, and Argentina.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'The Night Manager', featuring prominent actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, has clinched a nomination for the 2024 International Emmy Awards under the drama series category.

This acclaimed series, helmed by directors Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, stands as the lone representative from India among the 14 diverse categories unveiled on Thursday in New York. The show is a creative adaptation of John le Carré's novel and the renowned British series starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

In the race for the award, 'The Night Manager' will contend with other prominent international series including France's 'Les Gouttes de Dieu,' 'The Newsreader - Season 2' from Australia, and Argentina's 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido' season two.

Expressing his joy, Anil Kapoor, who plays the complex antagonist Shelly Rungta, remarked on the importance of the nomination as a testament to their hard work and the show's widespread acclaim. The International Emmys will convene on November 25 in New York, hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

