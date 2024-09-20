Left Menu

Investigation Demanded into Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for an investigation into Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegations about the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. The claims have sparked widespread concern among devotees. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

On Friday, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, a claim that has sparked concern among devotees.

"Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators summit.

Naidu, during an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, claimed that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a Thursday press conference claimed that adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory based on ghee samples provided by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Reddy displayed a lab report, dated July 16, confirming the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and "fish oil" in the ghee sample received on July 9, 2024.

However, there is no official confirmation of the lab report from the Andhra Pradesh government or TTD, while YSRCP leaders have denied the allegations.

Health Minister J P Nadda, present at the event, stated that he would address the issue during a press conference later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

