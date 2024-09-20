President Droupadi Murmu Advocates Secondary Agriculture to Boost Rural Economy
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of secondary agriculture in enhancing the rural economy and urged the ICAR to convert waste into wealth. She highlighted Jharkhand's significant lac production and its export potential, noting its economic importance for the tribal community. Several key political figures attended the event.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the transformative potential of secondary agriculture in strengthening the rural economy. Speaking at the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture's centenary celebrations, she called on the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to focus on converting waste into wealth to enhance farmers' income.
Murmu underscored the export opportunities for Indian lac, particularly in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, pointing out that Jharkhand contributes 55% of the nation's lac production. She emphasized that this production serves as a crucial income source for the tribal community.
Expressing her admiration for the region, Murmu remarked that visiting Jharkhand, the land of tribal icon Birsa Munda, felt like a pilgrimage. The event was attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Santosh Gangwar, and Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sanjay Seth.
