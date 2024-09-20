Eva Mendes Opens Up About Motherhood on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Actor Eva Mendes, known for her significant roles in various projects, recently made an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' to discuss her journey into motherhood. According to People, Mendes shifted her focus to family life after becoming a mother, prioritizing her daughters over her career.

Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8, with partner Ryan Gosling, opened up about the challenges and changes motherhood brought into her life. Barrymore, reflecting on her own experience, asked Mendes about the transition. Mendes admitted to feeling a sense of clarity initially but later grappling with the question of her identity post-motherhood.

Despite the challenges, Mendes described feeling fulfilled through her conversations and interactions with her daughters. She humorously shared an anecdote on Instagram in August, noting that she can't leave the house without stuffed animals because her daughters cherish them. Mendes also mentioned her hiatus from acting, highlighting her commitment to raising her children.

