Eva Mendes Opens Up About Motherhood on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Eva Mendes candidly discussed her motherhood journey on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. She spoke about balancing family life and career, revealing the sacrifices made for her daughters. Mendes emphasized her fulfillment in parenting and shared her daughters' love for stuffed animals.

Updated: 20-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:14 IST
Eva Mendes (Image source:Instagram/ @evamendes) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Eva Mendes, known for her significant roles in various projects, recently made an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' to discuss her journey into motherhood. According to People, Mendes shifted her focus to family life after becoming a mother, prioritizing her daughters over her career.

Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8, with partner Ryan Gosling, opened up about the challenges and changes motherhood brought into her life. Barrymore, reflecting on her own experience, asked Mendes about the transition. Mendes admitted to feeling a sense of clarity initially but later grappling with the question of her identity post-motherhood.

Despite the challenges, Mendes described feeling fulfilled through her conversations and interactions with her daughters. She humorously shared an anecdote on Instagram in August, noting that she can't leave the house without stuffed animals because her daughters cherish them. Mendes also mentioned her hiatus from acting, highlighting her commitment to raising her children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

