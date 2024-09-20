Left Menu

Temple Scandal: Ex-Chief Priest Exposes Prasadam Adulteration

Former chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu alleged adulteration in the sacred 'laddu prasadam' of Tirumala Tirupati temple. He reported the issue to officials and the TTD Board chairman but faced no action. Deekshitulu urged the Andhra Pradesh CM to implement corrective measures and investigate the adulteration claims.

Former chief priest of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala Tirupati, Ramana Deekshitulu, publicly expressed his distress over reports of adulteration in the temple's sacred 'laddu prasadam.'

Deekshitulu claimed to have notified the Executive Officer and TTD Board chairman about the alleged malpractice, but received no response. He has now appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take corrective actions.

Deekshitulu urged the CM to appoint individuals with unwavering devotion to Lord Venkateswara and adherence to 'agama shastra' traditions for temple services. He also called for a proper investigation into the ghee adulteration issue and appropriate action. He claimed he faced trouble and fabricated cases for raising quality concerns with officials. Deekshitulu also suggested seeking advice from 'agama shastra' experts when improprieties occur in the temple.

