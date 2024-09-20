Abhishek Banerjee Praises the Independence of the New Generation at 'Binny And Family' Song Launch

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has praised the younger generation for their independence and resilience during the song launch event of 'Binny And Family'.

The 39-year-old actor was present at the event alongside filmmaker Amar Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt.

Banerjee highlighted that the new generation is often underestimated but has proven to be smarter and more self-reliant than previous generations.

The film 'Binny And Family', directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, delves into the complexities of relationships between three generations. Anjini Dhawan stars in the title role, with Pankaj Kapur also featuring prominently.

The film's song 'Zindagi', sung by Vishal Mishra and written by Kaushal Kishore, celebrates the bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

'Binny And Family', produced by Mahaveer Jain Films & Wave Band Productions, was released on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)