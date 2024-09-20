Left Menu

Iran Condemns Taliban Delegate’s Anthems Sit-In

Iran expressed displeasure over a Taliban delegate's refusal to stand during the Iranian national anthem at an event in Tehran. The incident echoed a similar occurrence in Pakistan earlier that week. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the act, deeming it 'unconventional and unacceptable.' The Taliban explained it as Afghan custom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:54 IST
Iran Condemns Taliban Delegate’s Anthems Sit-In
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran voiced its strong objection on Friday regarding a Taliban delegate's decision to remain seated during the Iranian national anthem at an event in Tehran, according to state-run media. This incident comes after a similar situation in Pakistan where a Taliban diplomat did not stand for the Pakistani anthem.

The delegate, Azizorahman Mansour, attended the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran and later apologized, stating that sitting during music is a customary practice in Afghanistan. Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan's acting ambassador in Tehran to denounce the action, labeling it 'unconventional and unacceptable.'

The situation has highlighted the complex relationship between Iran and Afghanistan. Iran does not officially recognize the Taliban government but maintains political and economic ties. The country continues to host a significant Afghan population and calls for an inclusive Afghan government involving all ethnic and religious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024