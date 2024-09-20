Iran Condemns Taliban Delegate’s Anthems Sit-In

Iran voiced its strong objection on Friday regarding a Taliban delegate's decision to remain seated during the Iranian national anthem at an event in Tehran, according to state-run media. This incident comes after a similar situation in Pakistan where a Taliban diplomat did not stand for the Pakistani anthem.

The delegate, Azizorahman Mansour, attended the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran and later apologized, stating that sitting during music is a customary practice in Afghanistan. Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan's acting ambassador in Tehran to denounce the action, labeling it 'unconventional and unacceptable.'

The situation has highlighted the complex relationship between Iran and Afghanistan. Iran does not officially recognize the Taliban government but maintains political and economic ties. The country continues to host a significant Afghan population and calls for an inclusive Afghan government involving all ethnic and religious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)