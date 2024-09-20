VHP Demands Temple Management Shift Post Alleged Tirupati Laddu Incident

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday condemned the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu, calling it "intolerable" and demanded the Andhra Pradesh government transfer control and management of the temple to the Hindu society.

VHP Secretary General Bajrang Bagda emphasized the need for "freeing" all temples from government oversight across India. He advocated legal action against those alleged to have desecrated the Tirupati laddu prasadam.

"This incident reinforces the belief that government control over temples brings political interference. Non-Hindu officials appointed by the government deliberately introduce such impurities into the prasad," Bagda stated in a video.

Bagda reiterated the VHP's longstanding demand to relinquish government control over Hindu religious places. He said that entrusting these sites to the Hindu society is imperative.

Labeling the alleged act as "disgusting," Bagda declared that the Hindu society is deeply distressed. "Such repeated attacks on our faith cannot be tolerated," he added.

Bagda called for a comprehensive probe and stringent legal action against those involved in the alleged desecration of the Tirupati laddu.

National VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal echoed these sentiments, stating that over four lakh temples are under government control across India. "Governments must vacate the temples and their properties, handing them over to the Hindu society. Hindus are the rightful trustees of these temples," Bansal told PTI.

Bansal announced a forthcoming massive campaign to end government oversight of Hindu religious places.

