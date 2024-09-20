Left Menu

City Court Remands Choreographer Jani Master to Judicial Custody Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

A city court has remanded well-known choreographer Jani Master, real name Shaik Jani Basha, to 14-day judicial custody following allegations of sexual assault by his former female assistant. The arrest took place in Goa. He faces multiple charges including sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:20 IST
City Court Remands Choreographer Jani Master to Judicial Custody Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a city court on Friday remanded renowned choreographer Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha, to 14-day judicial custody after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. The complainant, a woman who worked with him, accused him of sexually assaulting her during a work trip to Mumbai in 2020 and continuing to harass her subsequently.

Jani Master was apprehended by the Cyberabad police in Goa and brought to the city court, which ordered his judicial custody. The woman, who was a minor at the time of the alleged offences, stated that Jani Master sexually assaulted her multiple times at various locations, including her house, and pressured her into sexual favors and even marriage. Investigations revealed that he exploited her innocence by offering her work as his assistant with dishonest intentions.

The Narsingi Police registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and added a relevant section of the POCSO Act based on her complaint. Jani Master is now lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024