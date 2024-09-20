City Court Remands Choreographer Jani Master to Judicial Custody Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

In a significant development, a city court on Friday remanded renowned choreographer Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha, to 14-day judicial custody after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. The complainant, a woman who worked with him, accused him of sexually assaulting her during a work trip to Mumbai in 2020 and continuing to harass her subsequently.

Jani Master was apprehended by the Cyberabad police in Goa and brought to the city court, which ordered his judicial custody. The woman, who was a minor at the time of the alleged offences, stated that Jani Master sexually assaulted her multiple times at various locations, including her house, and pressured her into sexual favors and even marriage. Investigations revealed that he exploited her innocence by offering her work as his assistant with dishonest intentions.

The Narsingi Police registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and added a relevant section of the POCSO Act based on her complaint. Jani Master is now lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)