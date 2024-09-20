Left Menu

Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma at 79

Malayalam actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Dileep, and director Sibi Malayil, among others, paid tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who passed away at 79 due to age-related ailments. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his sorrow over her demise.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, actor Dileep, others pay last respects to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Malayalam actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Dileep, director Sibi Malayil, and others paid their last respects to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who passed away after undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. She breathed her last at 79 on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi.

For months, she was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments. Actor Dileep, director Sibi Malayil, director and screenwriter B Unnikrishnan, and director Santosh Cherthala also arrived at the hospital to pay their last tribute to the late actress.

Mortal remains of the veteran actress were placed in front of the hospital for public viewing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kaviyoor Ponnamma.

'I express my profound grief over the passing of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who won the hearts of Malayalis through her roles as a mother. Her long artistic career was not limited to cinema alone but extended to theater and television as well,' the Chief Minister's Office stated. He added, 'With her passing, an illustrious chapter in the history of Malayalam cinema and theater has come to an end. However, she will remain in the hearts of Malayalis through her memorable characters. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.'

Kaviyoor Ponnamma was a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, and her illustrious career spanned over six decades. The funeral of Kaviyoor Ponnamma will take place tomorrow.

Ponnamma was known for her iconic mother roles. She started her journey as a singer and transitioned to acting through theatre. Her notable films include Asuravithu, Velutha Kathreena, KarakanaKadal, Theerthayathra, Nirmalyam, Chenkol, Bharatham, Santanagopalam, Sukrutham, and many more. She also lent her voice as a playback singer in eight films and appeared in over 25 television series.

Ponnamma was noted for playing the mother to many prominent actors such as Sathyan, Madhu, Prem Nazir, Soman, Sukumaran, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. In addition to her mother roles, she portrayed diverse characters, including negative roles. She acted in around 1,000 films and even produced the movie Meghatheertham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

