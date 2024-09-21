Left Menu

New Zealand's Role in Pacific Military Relations: A Soft Power Approach

New Zealand army chief Maj. Gen. Rose King discusses the nation's soft power strategy in training Pacific Island soldiers amid global power competitions. Despite its small military footprint, New Zealand fosters strong relationships through cultural understanding. Challenges include resource constraints and maintaining military service's appeal.

Updated: 21-09-2024 00:15 IST
  • New Zealand

New Zealand army chief Maj. Gen. Rose King underlines the nation's unique approach to training Pacific Island soldiers, leveraging soft power and cultural understanding amid increased global power contests. King emphasized that larger nations do not always supply the support Pacific nations need most.

King, the first woman to lead a New Zealand military branch, highlighted New Zealand's strong relationships built on frankness and diversity of thought, distinguishing it from more forceful approaches by powers like the US, Australia, and China. Her comments come as geopolitical tensions rise in the Pacific.

Despite a modest military presence, New Zealand faces high attrition rates and infrastructure challenges, amplified by austerity measures. King acknowledges these issues while stressing the importance of international cooperation and maintaining a rules-based order. She advocates for increased awareness of New Zealand's military role and more representation of women in the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

