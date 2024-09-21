Current Entertainment News Briefs: Disney Appoints New Creative Head, Colin Farrell's Transformation, and More
In recent entertainment news, Walt Disney has appointed Jared Bush as the new chief creative officer of its animation studios. Colin Farrell's transformation for his role in 'The Penguin' stunned his co-stars. Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge. Major theater chains plan significant upgrades, and young Russians travel across Europe to attend Taylor Swift's concerts. Milan Fashion Week showcases collections from Prada and Gucci.
In the latest entertainment updates, Walt Disney Animation Studios has named Jared Bush, the acclaimed writer behind hits like 'Moana' and 'Encanto,' as its new chief creative officer.
Academy Award-winning actor Colin Farrell amazed co-stars with his complete transformation into 'The Penguin' for the Max series.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge, following the overturn of his previous conviction.
In other news, AMC, Regal, and other US theater chains announced a $2.2 billion investment to upgrade their facilities, aiming to enhance the movie-going experience.
Meanwhile, young Russian fans of Taylor Swift are traveling across Europe to see their idol's performances despite the hefty prices.
Fashion giants Prada and Gucci presented their Spring-Summer 2025 collections at Milan Fashion Week, featuring innovative designs and nostalgic nods to the 1960s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
