Saira Khan Case: A Film on India's Legal Challenges

Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai will grace the Muhurat of the upcoming film Saira Khan Case, directed by Swati Chauhan, and mentored by Karan Razdan. The film, based on a real-life case, delves into the complexities of Triple Talaq, child custody, and four marriages within India's secular framework.

The film features Rajniesh Duggal, Poonam Dubey, Rajeev Verma, Aradhana Sharma, Manmohan Tiwari, and Karan Razdan playing pivotal roles, including Advocate Pathan. Written by Swati Chauhan, with additional screenplay by Karan Razdan, the story draws from Chauhan's experience as a family court Principal judge, ensuring an authentic depiction of the legal and emotional trials involved.

Subhash Ghai, in his statement regarding the Muhurat, expressed, "Saira Khan Case brings an important conversation to the forefront. It's a film that will resonate with audiences, and I am honored to be part of this significant moment." Produced by Soul Films and designed by Lord Shiva Communications, the movie features cinematography by Mayank Sharma, costumes by Megha Parashar, and art direction by Abhishek Bose. Music composed by Harshveer, with lyrics by Shweta Raj, adds emotional depth to the narrative.

The Muhurat is set for September 15th, followed by a two-day shoot. A 30-day filming schedule will commence in Bhopal on October 1st, followed by a stint in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November. The film is produced by Salim Lalani, Nizar Lalani, Swati Chauhan, Shamshu Pirani, Nimesh Patel, and Satish Bhanushali.

(With inputs from agencies.)