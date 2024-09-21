Siddhant Chaturvedi's Action Thriller 'Yudhra' Rakes in Impressive Opening

'Yudhra,' an action-packed thriller headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi, has made a significant mark at the domestic box office by collecting Rs 4.52 crore on its opening day, the producers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in 'Mom,' 'Yudhra' also stars Malavika Mohanan in her Bollywood debut. The film was released nationwide on Friday and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

According to a press note, the film's unprecedented action sequences have captivated audiences, contributing to its impressive opening box office numbers. Chaturvedi plays the titular character, a man with anger issues who goes undercover to dismantle a powerful drug syndicate run by Firoz and his son Shafiq. The film's cast also includes Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun and is penned by Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)