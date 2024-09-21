Hong Kong Selects 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' for 2025 Oscars

Hong Kong has officially selected 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards. The Federation of Motion Picture Producers of Hong Kong made the announcement, Deadline reports.

Directed by Soi Cheang, 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' has grossed nearly USD 100 million globally, making a substantial impact at the box office, according to Deadline. Earlier this year, the film received attention with a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was shown out of competition.

The film is an adaptation of Andy Seto's Chinese comic 'City of Darkness' and is set in the 1980s. Deadline reports that it follows the story of Chan Lok-kwun, an illegal migrant seeking a fake ID while dodging triad boss Mr Big, played by Sammo Hung. Raymond Lam stars as Chan Lok-kwun.

The cast features a talented ensemble including Louis Koo, Ritchie Jen, Terrance Lau, Kenny Wong, and Philip Ng. This selection marks the first time a film directed by Cheang, known for action-packed titles such as 'Limbo,' 'The Monkey King,' and 'Mad Fate,' has been chosen as Hong Kong's Oscars submission.

Hong Kong last received an Academy Award nomination in 2020 for the school drama 'Better Days,' directed by Derek Tsang. The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, with nominations to follow on January 17, 2025.

The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025. (ANI)

