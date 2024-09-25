Left Menu

Maharashtra to Reconstruct Shivaji Maharaj Statue After Collapse

The Maharashtra government has issued a tender for the construction of a new 60-foot-tall Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg. The decision follows the collapse of the previous statue amid strong winds. The new statue will cost Rs 20 crore and is expected to be completed in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:32 IST
In the wake of the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg, the Maharashtra government has issued a tender for constructing a new 60-foot-tall statue, nearly twice the size of the previous one, officials said on Wednesday.

The statue will be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, with a six-month timeframe set for completion. The previous 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapsed on August 26 amid strong winds.

The incident has prompted the arrest of the statue's sculptor, Jaydeep Apte. The government has faced criticism for alleged haphazard planning that resulted in poor-quality workmanship.

Maharashtra's Public Works Department had earlier flagged concerns about rust gathering on the statue and suggested permanent remedies in a letter to a Naval official just six days before the collapse.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy and claimed that the winds were blowing at 45 km per hour when the statue collapsed.

A new tender has been issued for constructing a 60-foot-tall statue costing Rs 20 crore, which includes engineering, installation, and maintenance, a PWD official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

