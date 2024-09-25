Karan Soni Takes Lead in New Thriller 'Fade to Black'

Indian-American actor Karan Soni will play the lead role in the upcoming thriller film 'Fade to Black'.

Soni, who is best known for his role as Dopinder in the Ryan Reynolds-led 'Deadpool' film series, will star alongside Katerina Tannenbaum, Max Carver, and others.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Andrew Sandler, known for his work on music videos for artists such as Blink-182 and Justin Bieber. The plot follows Soni's character, Amit, as he navigates the dark and twisted world of Hollywood. An accidental death leads Amit to start committing murders in line with his screenplay's fictional serial killer, in an effort to get his movie made. This dark comedy aims to explore ambition and madness within the entertainment industry.

Written by Brandon Cohen and discovered on The Black List site, the film is produced by Paul Scanlan and David Baxter under the Legion M banner, among others.

