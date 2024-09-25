Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution of Tribal Teenagers in MP Government Hostel

Two tribal students, Vikas and Akash, both aged 17, were electrocuted at a government-run hostel in Madhya Pradesh due to a faulty live wire. The incident occurred at the Senior Students' Hostel run by the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:17 IST
Tragic Electrocution of Tribal Teenagers in MP Government Hostel
school students
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage tribal students were tragically electrocuted at a government-run hostel in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident happened late Tuesday night at the Senior Students' Hostel managed by the state's Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, located in Ringnod, about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner Brijkant Shukla stated that a malfunctioning live electricity wire fell near a water tank at the hostel. Vikas and Akash, both 17, were fetching water when they came into contact with the wire. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Authorities have promised action against those responsible after the investigation concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024