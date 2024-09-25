Tragic Electrocution of Tribal Teenagers in MP Government Hostel

Two teenage tribal students were tragically electrocuted at a government-run hostel in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident happened late Tuesday night at the Senior Students' Hostel managed by the state's Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, located in Ringnod, about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner Brijkant Shukla stated that a malfunctioning live electricity wire fell near a water tank at the hostel. Vikas and Akash, both 17, were fetching water when they came into contact with the wire. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Authorities have promised action against those responsible after the investigation concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)