Pope Francis Faces Belgian Scandal Head-On: Abuse Survivors Demand Justice

Pope Francis is set to confront Belgium’s harrowing history of clergy sex abuse during his forthcoming visit. Originally prompted by the 600th anniversary of the country’s Catholic universities, the trip now demands he address the calls for justice and reparations from abuse survivors.

A group of survivors has penned an open letter urging the pontiff to establish a universal system of church reparations. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, will be hand-delivered to Francis during his four-day visit, commencing Thursday.

Adding to the tense atmosphere, Belgian Parliament has reignited inquiries into the mishandled 2010 criminal investigation into clerical sex crimes. Revelations of abuse, captured in the documentary 'Godvergeten,' have intensified public outcry, placing immense pressure on the Catholic Church and Pope Francis to foster meaningful change.

