Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Belgian Scandal Head-On: Abuse Survivors Demand Justice

Pope Francis visits Belgium to address the nation's deep-rooted clergy sex abuse scandal. Survivors demand a universal system of church reparations and accountability. The visit, originally to celebrate the founding of Catholic universities, now highlights the church’s failings and calls for renewed justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:20 IST
Pope Francis Faces Belgian Scandal Head-On: Abuse Survivors Demand Justice
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis is set to confront Belgium’s harrowing history of clergy sex abuse during his forthcoming visit. Originally prompted by the 600th anniversary of the country’s Catholic universities, the trip now demands he address the calls for justice and reparations from abuse survivors.

A group of survivors has penned an open letter urging the pontiff to establish a universal system of church reparations. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, will be hand-delivered to Francis during his four-day visit, commencing Thursday.

Adding to the tense atmosphere, Belgian Parliament has reignited inquiries into the mishandled 2010 criminal investigation into clerical sex crimes. Revelations of abuse, captured in the documentary 'Godvergeten,' have intensified public outcry, placing immense pressure on the Catholic Church and Pope Francis to foster meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024