Shankaracharya Condemns 'Adulteration' of Tirupati Laddus, Calls for Separate Temple Board
Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth condemned the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus and advocated for temple administration to be managed by a separate board. This follows Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's claims of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the prasadam, igniting a political controversy and subsequent investigation.
Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth has denounced the alleged adulteration of the highly revered Tirupati laddus, stating the need for temple administration to be handled by a separate board rather than the government.
During a talk with reporters in Govardhan, Tirth emphasised the protection of religious sentiments and called for strict punishment for those found guilty in this controversy. He advocated for a board comprising dharmacharyas and other knowledgeable persons to oversee temple management.
This reaction followed accusations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu about the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus, sparking significant political controversy and a Special Investigation Team probe.
