Stars Shine at Guwahati Theatre Festival's Seventh Edition

The Guwahati Theatre Festival marks its seventh edition with performances by notable actors including Mandira Bedi, Samir Soni, and Dilnaaz Irani. The three-day event showcases three plays and features workshops for students, celebrating the essence of human relationships and emotions through various genres of theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 11:02 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Guwahati Theatre Festival is set to dazzle audiences with its seventh edition, starting this Friday. Theatre luminaries Mandira Bedi, Samir Soni, and Dilnaaz Irani headline the nationally-acclaimed event.

Chairman Sunit Jain announced that the festival will feature three plays: 'Purane Chawal', 'Anything but Love', and 'Hidden Agendas', each weaving a rich tapestry of human emotions.

The opening play, 'Purane Chawal', is a Hindi adaptation of Neil Simon’s 'The Sunshine Boys' directed by Sumeet Vyas. Saturday will see 'Anything But Love', directed by Vikranth Pawar and starring Samir Soni and Mandira Bedi, exploring the complexities of relationships. The festival will conclude with 'Hidden Agendas', a drama filled with revelations and humor directed by Karla Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

