Stars Shine at Guwahati Theatre Festival's Seventh Edition

The Guwahati Theatre Festival is set to dazzle audiences with its seventh edition, starting this Friday. Theatre luminaries Mandira Bedi, Samir Soni, and Dilnaaz Irani headline the nationally-acclaimed event.

Chairman Sunit Jain announced that the festival will feature three plays: 'Purane Chawal', 'Anything but Love', and 'Hidden Agendas', each weaving a rich tapestry of human emotions.

The opening play, 'Purane Chawal', is a Hindi adaptation of Neil Simon’s 'The Sunshine Boys' directed by Sumeet Vyas. Saturday will see 'Anything But Love', directed by Vikranth Pawar and starring Samir Soni and Mandira Bedi, exploring the complexities of relationships. The festival will conclude with 'Hidden Agendas', a drama filled with revelations and humor directed by Karla Singh.

