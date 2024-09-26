Himachal Pradesh Govt Denies Mandate for Street Vendors to Display Names
The Himachal Pradesh government has refuted claims of ordering street vendors to display their names. Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh had suggested the policy, which drew criticism from within Congress. Central leadership and a state committee are reviewing the street vendor regulations.
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that it has not decided to mandate street vendors to display their names, following backlash over an announcement by Minister Vikramaditya Singh.
Singh had said it would be compulsory for vendors, particularly food sellers, to show their identity cards, akin to a policy in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress leaders demanded the decision's reversal, leading to the central leadership's intervention and subsequent government clarification. Rajiv Shukla dismissed any communal bias in the policy, aiming for regulated vendor spots to avoid traffic disruption.
