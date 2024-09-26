Left Menu

Telangana CM Criticizes Kaleshwaram Project as a 'Bad' Example

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, labeling it a bad example of project management. Despite enormous expenditures, the project has failed to meet irrigation targets. Reddy contrasted it with historical irrigation successes and called for accountability among officials and engineers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:04 IST
Telangana CM Criticizes Kaleshwaram Project as a 'Bad' Example
  • Country:
  • India

In a veiled critique of the previous BRS regime, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday slammed the Kaleshwaram project as a 'bad' example of an irrigation initiative.

Reddy highlighted the enduring success of historical projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, and Sri Ram Sagar which have withstood natural calamities since the time of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

He voiced his concerns during an event where he distributed appointment letters to new Assistant Executive Engineers in the irrigation department. Referring to the Medigadda barrage's collapse last year during the BRS regime, he urged a thorough investigation into the fiasco.

Pointing out that Rs one lakh crore was spent on Kaleshwaram, yet it only irrigates 52,000 acres instead of the promised one lakh, Reddy questioned the accountability of both politicians and engineering professionals involved. The project's total estimates soared to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

He also praised the engineering marvels of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs built by Bharat Ratna recipient Mokshagundam Visvesaraya, suggesting that understanding past successes could prevent future failures.

Reddy indicated that if punitive actions were taken against engineers for the Kaleshwaram debacle, the entire irrigation department would face scrutiny, thus highlighting a deep-seated issue within the system. He maintained that infrastructure projects initiated during undivided Andhra Pradesh remain incomplete even after substantial financial investments.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had also flagged serious concerns about the Medigadda barrage's integrity last November, pegging it as a significant issue during last year's assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024