Telangana CM Criticizes Kaleshwaram Project as a 'Bad' Example

In a veiled critique of the previous BRS regime, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday slammed the Kaleshwaram project as a 'bad' example of an irrigation initiative.

Reddy highlighted the enduring success of historical projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, and Sri Ram Sagar which have withstood natural calamities since the time of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

He voiced his concerns during an event where he distributed appointment letters to new Assistant Executive Engineers in the irrigation department. Referring to the Medigadda barrage's collapse last year during the BRS regime, he urged a thorough investigation into the fiasco.

Pointing out that Rs one lakh crore was spent on Kaleshwaram, yet it only irrigates 52,000 acres instead of the promised one lakh, Reddy questioned the accountability of both politicians and engineering professionals involved. The project's total estimates soared to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

He also praised the engineering marvels of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs built by Bharat Ratna recipient Mokshagundam Visvesaraya, suggesting that understanding past successes could prevent future failures.

Reddy indicated that if punitive actions were taken against engineers for the Kaleshwaram debacle, the entire irrigation department would face scrutiny, thus highlighting a deep-seated issue within the system. He maintained that infrastructure projects initiated during undivided Andhra Pradesh remain incomplete even after substantial financial investments.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had also flagged serious concerns about the Medigadda barrage's integrity last November, pegging it as a significant issue during last year's assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)