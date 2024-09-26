Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches Film Resource Directory to Boost Local Talent and Create Opportunities

The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is compiling a comprehensive Film Resource Directory under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 to provide information on local film talents. This initiative aims to attract filmmakers and create employment opportunities, showcasing Uttarakhand as a prime shooting location.

The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is spearheading a significant initiative for the film industry by creating a comprehensive film resource directory. Chief Executive Officer of the Council and Director General of the Information Department, Banshidhar Tiwari, announced during a Film Development Council meeting that the directory is being prepared under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024. Its primary goal is to consolidate information regarding various talented individuals and institutions involved in the state's film production sector onto a unified platform.

The directory will include detailed information on film producers, directors, actors, actresses, musicians, choreographers, lyricists, writers, cameramen, photographers, technicians, spot boys, production houses, studio owners, and line producers. To assist in compiling this data, a Google form has been created to gather essential information from all film-related talents in the region.

Banshidhar Tiwari noted that the new film policy has successfully attracted numerous film producers and directors to Uttarakhand from both across the country and internationally. He emphasized that the Film Resource Directory will generate new employment opportunities for local industry professionals. This directory will be accessible on the Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad's website, enabling filmmakers to discover local talent for their upcoming projects. Recently, Uttarakhand has become a popular shooting destination, drawing stars like Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon for their respective films 'Shankara' and 'Do Patti'. 'Do Patti', directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and set to stream on Netflix, showcases the picturesque hills of North India as a backdrop for its thrilling narrative.

