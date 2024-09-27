Left Menu

Odd Highlights: Record-Breaking Cyclist, 3D-Printed Hotel, and a Viral Penguin Chick

British adventurer Neil Laughton sets a new altitude record by cycling on a 7,246-meter Nepalese peak. The world's first 3D-printed hotel is being built in Texas, with 43 new units and 18 residential homes. Pop star Katy Perry becomes a fan of Pesto, a viral king penguin chick in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:28 IST
Following a series of remarkable events, Neil Laughton, a 60-year-old British adventurer and former Royal Marine Commando, has set a new record for the highest-altitude cycle ride by taking his fold-up bike to the summit of Nepal's 7,246-meter Putha Huinchuli.

In Texas, the hospitality industry is turning heads with the construction of the world's first 3D-printed hotel. The expansive El Cosmico project will add 43 hotel units and 18 residential homes over 60 acres using a crane-sized 3D printer.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Pesto, a chonky king penguin chick, has captured hearts, including that of pop sensation Katy Perry. During her visit for a live performance, Perry expressed her adoration for the viral animal sensation.

