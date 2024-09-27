Jindal India Institute Educates Global Diplomats on India's Foreign and Security Policy

On 27 September 2024, the Jindal India Institute (JII) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) hosted a specialized course titled 'Understanding India's Foreign and Security Policy' in New Delhi. The event saw participation from 31 foreign diplomats and experts from 20 nations, including Australia, Brazil, and the USA.

The one-day course comprised six modules delivered by esteemed academics and practitioners, offering insights into India's strategic autonomy and foreign policy rooted in its historical heritage and modern ambitions. Discussions ranged from core concepts like non-alignment and Vishwa Guru to effective use of multilateral forums for economic diplomacy.

Keynote speakers, including Dr. Sreeram Chaulia and Ambassador Dr. Mohan Kumar, provided comprehensive overviews and practical insights. The role of India's Ministry of External Affairs and defence partnerships with Western powers were highlighted, emphasizing India's pivotal position in the Indo-Pacific region. The event concluded with a call for international collaboration as India emerges as a global powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)