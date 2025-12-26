Left Menu

"What kind of India do we want?": Pawan Khera flags minority safety as Bangladesh violence, Christmas incidents stir debate

Questioning the direction India was heading towards, Khera asked whether the country risked mirroring the situation in Bangladesh, where minorities have faced mob violence. "Do we want India to become like Bangladesh? Because atrocities are committed against minorities there, will we also commit atrocities against minorities here? What kind of India do we want?" he said.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:45 IST
"What kind of India do we want?": Pawan Khera flags minority safety as Bangladesh violence, Christmas incidents stir debate
Congress MP Pawan Khera. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has raised sharp concerns over the safety of minorities and the erosion of communal harmony, linking recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh with incidents targeting Christians in India during Christmas celebrations. Questioning the direction India was heading towards, Khera asked whether the country risked mirroring the situation in Bangladesh, where minorities have faced mob violence. "Do we want India to become like Bangladesh? Because atrocities are committed against minorities there, will we also commit atrocities against minorities here? What kind of India do we want?" he said to ANI.

Khera condemned what he described as provocative religious conduct, arguing that faith should not be used to intimidate or target others. "Celebrate your festivals, but what is the need to go and dance outside a mosque on Hanuman Jayanti playing provocative songs? Recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I also recite it twice a day," he said. "But if it's Christmas, what do you want to prove by going outside their Church and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa? This cannot be my religion. Neither is this my country nor my civilisation," he added. His remarks come against the backdrop of multiple reports of Christians allegedly being targeted by Hindu outfits during Christmas in several parts of India. In Assam, miscreants vandalised religious symbols and festive decorations at St Mary's English School in Nalbari district ahead of Christmas. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the incident, accusing right-wing organisations such as the Bajrang Dal of targeting other religions and acting contrary to constitutional values.

The domestic incidents coincided with rising anger in India over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. According to Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star, a Hindu man, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district over an alleged extortion attempt. Earlier, factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched in Mymensingh district, triggering widespread criticism and protests. The developments prompted India to summon the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week, reflecting strain in bilateral ties amid concerns over minority safety.

Protests erupted across India, including in New Delhi, Noida and Kolkata, with Hindu organisations demonstrating against the violence in Bangladesh. Some protests turned tense, with police resorting to detentions and lathi charges to maintain order near Bangladeshi diplomatic missions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025