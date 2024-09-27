Fun88 Extends Partnership with Cricket Legend Dale Steyn

Fun88, a leading online gaming platform, has officially announced the continuation of its collaboration with legendary cricketer Dale Steyn as its brand ambassador. This partnership, which commenced in 2023, has notably strengthened Fun88's credibility and trust in the global gaming industry. The company is looking forward to another year of this association, fostering deeper connections with fans globally.

Dale Steyn, a celebrated former South African cricketer known for his exceptional career and recognized as one of the greatest fast bowlers, brings a wealth of experience and a legacy of excellence. His association with Fun88 highlights the platform's commitment to delivering a secure and reliable gaming experience for all its users.

Reflecting on his journey, Steyn shared, 'From humble beginnings to the world stage, I made it through hard work, dedication, and belief. I pushed limits, broke barriers, and never forgot to have fun. Now, with FUN88, my journey continues. Whether it's your next big game or a shot at fame, Fun88 is your guide. Play Fun, Win Big!' Steyn's role over the past year has been pivotal in elevating Fun88's reputation, aligning perfectly with the platform's values of transparency and customer care.

(With inputs from agencies.)