Left Menu

Fun88 Extends Partnership with Cricket Legend Dale Steyn

Fun88, a prominent online gaming platform, announces the continuation of its partnership with former South African cricketer Dale Steyn as its brand ambassador. Since 2023, Steyn's association has significantly bolstered the platform's credibility. Fun88 is thrilled to have Steyn helping connect with fans and promoting its values for another year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:59 IST
Fun88 Extends Partnership with Cricket Legend Dale Steyn
Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

Fun88, a leading online gaming platform, has officially announced the continuation of its collaboration with legendary cricketer Dale Steyn as its brand ambassador. This partnership, which commenced in 2023, has notably strengthened Fun88's credibility and trust in the global gaming industry. The company is looking forward to another year of this association, fostering deeper connections with fans globally.

Dale Steyn, a celebrated former South African cricketer known for his exceptional career and recognized as one of the greatest fast bowlers, brings a wealth of experience and a legacy of excellence. His association with Fun88 highlights the platform's commitment to delivering a secure and reliable gaming experience for all its users.

Reflecting on his journey, Steyn shared, 'From humble beginnings to the world stage, I made it through hard work, dedication, and belief. I pushed limits, broke barriers, and never forgot to have fun. Now, with FUN88, my journey continues. Whether it's your next big game or a shot at fame, Fun88 is your guide. Play Fun, Win Big!' Steyn's role over the past year has been pivotal in elevating Fun88's reputation, aligning perfectly with the platform's values of transparency and customer care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024