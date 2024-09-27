Teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Unveiled Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan

The much-anticipated teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in leading roles, was unveiled by the makers on Friday.

Aaryan reprises his character Rooh Baba, who is set to confront the spirit of Manjulika, an iconic character played by Balan, the star of the original 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in 2007. While Kartik Aaryan was part of the second 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Dimri is a new entrant to the franchise.

Aaryan shared a glimpse of the teaser on Instagram, writing, 'Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi !! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika..iss Diwali. Teaser Out Now !! The Epic Horror Adventure begins this Diwali. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz, and is slated to hit the big screens this Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)