Zorr: A Cinematic Leap into India's Genre-Bending Horror-Comedy

Kan Singh Sodha, filmmaker and serial entrepreneur, unveils 'Zorr,' a groundbreaking horror-comedy hitting theaters on January 16. With a history of award-winning films, Sodha blends Indian behavior and humor in this genre-defying piece that promises an entertaining, culturally-rooted experience.

In an exclusive conversation, Sodha reveals his passion for storytelling, derived from the freedom to explore different formats. His past works like 'Dadi Ka Murabba,' have garnered international acclaim, affirming the global resonance of authentic, rooted narratives.

'Zorr' diverges from conventional horror stories with its homegrown visual and tonal elements. Sodha's hands-on involvement with the cast and crew ensures seamless integration of horror and comedy. Audience members are invited to experience this cinematic innovation in theaters, where shared fear, laughter, and thrill unite.