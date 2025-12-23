Left Menu

Zorr: A Cinematic Leap into India's Genre-Bending Horror-Comedy

Kan Singh Sodha, a filmmaker and entrepreneur, ventures into unexplored cinematic territory with 'Zorr,' launching on January 16. The horror-comedy intertwines Indian cultural cues with unique visual storytelling. Sodha's diverse background in filmmaking and entrepreneurship shapes this innovative, local approach to capturing societal narratives with depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:56 IST
Kan Singh Sodha, filmmaker and serial entrepreneur, unveils 'Zorr,' a groundbreaking horror-comedy hitting theaters on January 16. With a history of award-winning films, Sodha blends Indian behavior and humor in this genre-defying piece that promises an entertaining, culturally-rooted experience.

In an exclusive conversation, Sodha reveals his passion for storytelling, derived from the freedom to explore different formats. His past works like 'Dadi Ka Murabba,' have garnered international acclaim, affirming the global resonance of authentic, rooted narratives.

'Zorr' diverges from conventional horror stories with its homegrown visual and tonal elements. Sodha's hands-on involvement with the cast and crew ensures seamless integration of horror and comedy. Audience members are invited to experience this cinematic innovation in theaters, where shared fear, laughter, and thrill unite.

