20th Divya Kala Mela to Celebrate Divyang Artisans in Pune

The 20th Divya Kala Mela, hosted by Pune and set to run until October 6, celebrates the craftsmanship of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan). Inaugurated by Dr. Virendra Kumar, the event will feature nearly 100 artisans from across India, showcasing products like home décor, handlooms, and organic foods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:38 IST
The city of Pune is set to host the 20th edition of the Divya Kala Mela, with an inauguration by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, scheduled for Saturday.

The event will run until October 6 and promises to highlight the impressive craftsmanship and entrepreneurial flair of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) from various parts of India, according to a statement by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the mela will showcase nearly 100 Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from over 20 states and Union Territories. The stalls will offer a diverse range of products including home décor, eco-friendly stationery, handlooms, toys, personal accessories, organic packaged foods, and embroidered garments—each underscoring the cultural richness and skilled craftsmanship of the participants.

This event aligns with the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative, providing Divyang artisans a platform to promote their creations and expand their market reach.

It is not only a celebration of their creativity and talents but also a step towards their economic empowerment, according to the ministry statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

