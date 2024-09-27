Strategic Leadership in Technology-Driven Battlespace: Chief of Defence Staff Emphasizes Quick Decision-Making

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday emphasized the critical need for future strategic leaders to make quick decisions in a technology-dominated battlespace where operational timelines are shrinking rapidly.

Speaking at the conclusion of the pioneering tri-Services Future Warfare Course, General Chauhan highlighted the crucial role of artificial intelligence, machine learning, advancements in stealth technology, hypersonics, and robotics in shaping future warfare.

This course has aimed to develop tech-savvy military commanders capable of handling the complexities of modern warfare. Participants ranged from those having 13 to 30 years of service, reflecting a rank-agnostic approach.

