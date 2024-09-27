Strategic Leadership in Technology-Driven Battlespace: Chief of Defence Staff Emphasizes Quick Decision-Making
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the need for strategic leaders to enhance decision-making in a technology-driven battlespace with rapidly shrinking timelines. The tri-Services Future Warfare Course aimed to prepare a cadre of tech-savvy military commanders, focusing on AI, machine learning, stealth, hypersonics, and multi-domain operations.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday emphasized the critical need for future strategic leaders to make quick decisions in a technology-dominated battlespace where operational timelines are shrinking rapidly.
Speaking at the conclusion of the pioneering tri-Services Future Warfare Course, General Chauhan highlighted the crucial role of artificial intelligence, machine learning, advancements in stealth technology, hypersonics, and robotics in shaping future warfare.
This course has aimed to develop tech-savvy military commanders capable of handling the complexities of modern warfare. Participants ranged from those having 13 to 30 years of service, reflecting a rank-agnostic approach.
