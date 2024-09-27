Vicky Kaushal Excited to Host IIFA Awards with Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement to host the IIFA Awards this year, stating the event holds special significance as he will share the stage with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards commenced its three-day celebration on Friday at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event is being hosted by various celebrities, including Telugu star Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja, Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Kaushal, who has started rehearsing with Khan.

Kaushal mentioned that sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his relentless work ethic, is an honor. He also shared his admiration for actor Shahid Kapoor, alongside whom he has danced on multiple occasions. Other notable mentions came from Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Raashii Khanna, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who are all looking forward to the celebration and performances at the awards gala.

(With inputs from agencies.)