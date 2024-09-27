Left Menu

Odisha Government Implements Quality Check for Jagannath Temple Mahaprasad

The Odisha government has introduced a quality check mechanism for the Mahaprasad and ghee at the Jagannath temple in Puri. This move followed allegations by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about low-quality ghee and potential animal fat contamination in laddoos at Tirupati. A food inspector will be appointed to ensure all ingredients meet quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:06 IST
Odisha Government Implements Quality Check for Jagannath Temple Mahaprasad
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced a new quality check system for the Mahaprasad and ghee used at Puri's Jagannath temple, following allegations of poor-quality ghee at Tirupati temple by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

To ensure the purity and quality of the Mahaprasad, Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that a food inspector will be appointed at the 12th-century shrine. The inspector will scrutinize all materials used in its preparation.

Despite no complaints so far, the initiative aims to prevent future controversies. Additionally, 20 ex-army personnel have been stationed at the temple's Ananda Bazaar to ensure that no stale Mahaprasad reaches devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024