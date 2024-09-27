Odisha Government Implements Quality Check for Jagannath Temple Mahaprasad

The Odisha government has announced a new quality check system for the Mahaprasad and ghee used at Puri's Jagannath temple, following allegations of poor-quality ghee at Tirupati temple by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

To ensure the purity and quality of the Mahaprasad, Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that a food inspector will be appointed at the 12th-century shrine. The inspector will scrutinize all materials used in its preparation.

Despite no complaints so far, the initiative aims to prevent future controversies. Additionally, 20 ex-army personnel have been stationed at the temple's Ananda Bazaar to ensure that no stale Mahaprasad reaches devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)