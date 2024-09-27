Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel Settles Rs 2.5-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

A court in Ranchi on Friday dismissed the Rs 2.5-crore cheque bounce case against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. The court's decision came after Patel paid the entire amount to the complainant, Jharkhand-based filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh.

The case was disposed of by judicial magistrate DN Shukla following an application from Singh. The filmmaker had lodged a complaint of fraud and cheque bounce against Patel in 2018, claiming he transferred approximately Rs 2.5 crore to the actress for the production of the film 'Desi Magic'.

Patel, who has starred in Bollywood hits such as 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai', did not proceed with the film and instead sent Singh a Rs 2.5 crore cheque, which allegedly bounced. With the full payment now settled, the court closed the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)