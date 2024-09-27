Young Voices Demand a Seat at the International Table
Youth activists are demanding a stronger say in global decision-making, with 26-year-old Daphne Frias leading the charge at recent United Nations discussions.
"It's time for those who talk most to step back," Frias, a disability and climate activist, told UN Secretary-General António Guterres, advocating for her generation's leadership at a pre-General Assembly event.
A 2018 initiative called "Youth 2030" aimed to make young people full-fledged partners in the UN's work. The recent "Pact for the Future" seeks to deepen youth engagement, but younger voices stress that symbolic inclusion must turn into real decision-making roles.
