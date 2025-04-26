Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Navigates Economic Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss a UK-U.S. trade deal amid concerns over tariffs. Prioritizing EU trade ties is crucial, though Reeves rejected quick deals that jeopardize food standards. Reeves also engaged with EU leaders to improve post-Brexit relations.

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves met U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deliberate on a potential UK-U.S. trade agreement, a dialogue occurring amidst global concerns over tariffs initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reeves emphasized the historical prosperity created by the UK-U.S. trade relationship. In discussions with Bessent, they explored economic prosperity, taxation, financial innovation, and technology partnerships. Britain's goal is to mitigate the adverse impacts of Trump's tariffs, particularly those affecting car and metal exports.

Reeves, during her Washington trip, mirrored Trump's worries regarding global economic structures, while maintaining that high tariffs aren't a solution. Reeves prioritizes mending Brexit-related EU trade barriers, underscoring the importance of the UK's trading relationship with the EU. Meanwhile, she ruled out concessions jeopardizing food export standards, essential for fostering UK-EU trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

