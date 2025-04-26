Left Menu

Bomb Threat Disrupts Florida Flight, Instills Fear

A bomb threat note discovered on an Allegiant Airways flight at Florida's airport led to an evacuation and temporary shutdown. No explosives were found, and no injuries occurred. The incident highlights growing public concern about flight safety, as recent polls show decreasing confidence among American travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 26-04-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 06:43 IST
A bomb threat note found on a plane at a Florida airport on Friday led to the evacuation of the aircraft and temporary closure, with no explosives found, authorities confirmed.

The note was discovered by a flight attendant on Allegiant Airways Flight 2006, destined for Cincinnati, Ohio, from St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, according to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The pilot immediately stopped the plane and evacuated all passengers onto the tarmac.

Investigations are underway, and officials reported no injuries. This incident comes as new research from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs indicates declining confidence in flight safety among Americans this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

