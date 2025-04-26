Drastic measures are being taken in Singapore as the nation prepares for its elections on May 3. The government has directed technology giant Meta to restrict access to specific Facebook posts aimed at influencing voter opinions. These posts originated from foreign individuals, including a former Singaporean detainee now in Australia and Malaysian politicians linked to radical groups.

The posts in question criticized Singapore's handling of religious issues, urging citizens to vote based on religious lines. Such actions have been condemned by Singaporean authorities who stress the importance of maintaining a secular government to prevent societal discord.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Elections Department Singapore issued a statement emphasizing the potential dangers of mixing religion and politics, highlighting previous instances of unrest caused by such practices globally. As history has shown, such influences, if left unchecked, could disrupt the nation's harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)