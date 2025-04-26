Left Menu

Singapore Fights Foreign Interference in Elections: A Stand Against Religious Politics

Ahead of the May 3 elections, Singaporean authorities have ordered Meta to block access to certain Facebook posts by foreigners intending to sway voters. These posts, linked to individuals in Australia and Malaysia with ties to radical groups, criticized the Singapore government's management of religious issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-04-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 06:38 IST
Singapore Fights Foreign Interference in Elections: A Stand Against Religious Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Drastic measures are being taken in Singapore as the nation prepares for its elections on May 3. The government has directed technology giant Meta to restrict access to specific Facebook posts aimed at influencing voter opinions. These posts originated from foreign individuals, including a former Singaporean detainee now in Australia and Malaysian politicians linked to radical groups.

The posts in question criticized Singapore's handling of religious issues, urging citizens to vote based on religious lines. Such actions have been condemned by Singaporean authorities who stress the importance of maintaining a secular government to prevent societal discord.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Elections Department Singapore issued a statement emphasizing the potential dangers of mixing religion and politics, highlighting previous instances of unrest caused by such practices globally. As history has shown, such influences, if left unchecked, could disrupt the nation's harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025