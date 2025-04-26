Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Stance Against Protectionism

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized Beijing's opposition to protectionism and its alignment with international trade rules. Amidst U.S.-China tariff tensions, China's Ministry stressed the importance of multilateralism and solidarity to maintain global stability. Conflicting narratives surround the ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 06:44 IST
Wang Yi

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reiterated Beijing's stance against protectionism and affirmed its commitment to international trade rules. During a meeting in Kazakhstan, Wang emphasized the need for global solidarity amidst the ongoing tensions over U.S.-imposed tariffs, which he described as a display of 'extreme egoism.'

Wang's remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed progress in tariff negotiations with China, despite Beijing's denial of any ongoing discussions. This contradicts the various signals sent regarding the state of the trade war negotiations that threaten global economic growth.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted China's intent to collaborate with other nations to uphold multilateralism, aiming to inject stability into the world's economy. Wang's meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov underlined China's diplomatic efforts to align against economic unilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

