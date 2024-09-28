Pakistani Film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Faces Roadblock in Indian Cinema

The Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt,' starring prominent actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will not see the light of day in Indian cinemas, reliable sources disclosed. Originally slated for release on October 2, the film's screening has been canceled.

This development follows the 2019 ban on Indian films in Pakistan. 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was poised to be the first Pakistani movie to hit Indian theaters in over a decade. The film is a modern rendition of the classic Pakistani movie, 'Maula Jatt,' focusing on the legendary clash between gang leader Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, and the iconic local hero, Maula Jatt, portrayed by Fawad Khan. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has vehemently opposed the film's release.

Earlier this month, Ameya Khopkar, MNS Cinema Wing's President, told ANI, 'We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India,' encouraging national support for their stance. 'This movie will not be released. Should it happen, expect a strong protest,' Khopkar stressed, noting the emotional weight behind their position, given ongoing border conflicts. 'Our soldiers are dying... Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don't we have enough talent?' he queried.

Khopkar warned, 'This should be taken as a threat... How can one even think of watching movies featuring Pakistani actors?' He affirmed that any efforts to introduce Pakistani artists into Indian cinema would face fierce resistance. The ban, which originated after the Uri terror attack in 2016, has seen multiple legal challenges. However, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea in November 2023 seeking to lift the ban on Pakistani artists in India.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are no strangers to Indian audiences, having appeared in Bollywood hits like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Raees,' respectively. (ANI)

